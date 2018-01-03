2 die in shooting in east Williamson County

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — Two died in a shooting north of Thrall early Wednesday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the 5400 block of County Road 424 at 12:48 a.m. where they found a man and a woman had died. According to a tweet from Sheriff Robert Chody, other people were in the home at the time but did not witness the shooting.

Chody said the public is not at risk, but that the investigation will be slower than normal because it happened in a remote location. The names of those who died will be released after their families are notified.