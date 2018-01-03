2 die in shooting in east Williamson County

By Published:

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — Two died in a shooting north of Thrall early Wednesday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the 5400 block of County Road 424 at 12:48 a.m. where they found a man and a woman had died. According to a tweet from Sheriff Robert Chody, other people were in the home at the time but did not witness the shooting.

Chody said the public is not at risk, but that the investigation will be slower than normal because it happened in a remote location. The names of those who died will be released after their families are notified.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s