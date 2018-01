AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water crews worked through Tuesday to repair an 8-inch water main break on East Fifth Street at San Jacinto Boulevard in downtown Austin.

Around 6:30 p.m., an Austin Water spokesperson said water has been shut off at the location and crews were about to start digging to assess the situation.

Video sent to KXAN show the shoulder of the road flooded. East Fifth is blocked off between Brazos and San Jacinto.