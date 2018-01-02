WATCH: Near-miss as car slides by Texas officer on icy highway

Related Coverage Tips on how to drive during icy conditions

HURST, Texas (KXAN) — Slick roads posed a problem to drivers and those trying to help people who slid off the road over the weekend. One officer narrowly avoided being hit in Hurst, Texas.

The Hurst Police Department released dash cam video, showing an officer near a car that crashed because of ice on Highway 121. The officer carefully walked near the car just as another car slid toward him. He slipped and fell, but managed to get out of the way in time.

That driver did not received a ticket.

TxDOT says if your vehicle begins to skid, follow these basic steps:

Continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go.

Avoid slamming on the brakes as this will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control