WATCH: Near-miss as car slides by Texas officer on icy highway

By Published:
A Hurst police officer narrowly missed being hit on icy roads Jan. 1, 2017 (Hurst Police Photo)
A Hurst police officer narrowly missed being hit on icy roads Jan. 1, 2017 (Hurst Police Photo)

HURST, Texas (KXAN) — Slick roads posed a problem to drivers and those trying to help people who slid off the road over the weekend. One officer narrowly avoided being hit in Hurst, Texas.

The Hurst Police Department released dash cam video, showing an officer near a car that crashed because of ice on Highway 121. The officer carefully walked near the car just as another car slid toward him. He slipped and fell, but managed to get out of the way in time.

That driver did not received a ticket.

TxDOT says if your vehicle begins to skid, follow these basic steps:

  • Continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go.
  • Avoid slamming on the brakes as this will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s