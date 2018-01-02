Valero in southeast Austin robbed twice in two weeks by same suspect

Suspect in the robbery of a Valero gas station in the 2200 block of East Oltorf Street. (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking to identify a man who they say robbed the same gas station twice less than 10 days apart.

The first robbery happened on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 12:38 a.m. at the Valero in the 2200 block of East Oltorf Street. The second robbery happened on Thursday, Dec. 28 just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk both times and, in one of the robberies, he was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 40 years old. He’s 5-foot-6 and approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair, a mustache and goatee. He possibly has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

