Unoccupied house catches on fire east of Austin

By Published: Updated:
An unoccupied home on Reeders Drive caught on fire on Jan. 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
An unoccupied home on Reeders Drive caught on fire on Jan. 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Half of a home east of Austin was heavily involved in fire, but no one was home when crews responded to put it out Tuesday.

Around 4 a.m. a neighbor called 911, saying they saw brown smoke coming out from the house on the 4000 block of Reeders Drive — east of State Highway 130 and Farm to Market Road 969 — according to Todd Pomeroy with the Austin Fire Department.

“The dispatchers encouraged them to go and knock on the door to wake people up and get them to come out,” Pomeroy said. “The resident said ‘the door’s hot and I’m not gonna go in.'”

When firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire on the bottom floor, which they were able to put out. No one was inside the home at the time, and it is not known what caused the fire.

 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s