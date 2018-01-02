Unoccupied house catches on fire east of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Half of a home east of Austin was heavily involved in fire, but no one was home when crews responded to put it out Tuesday.

Around 4 a.m. a neighbor called 911, saying they saw brown smoke coming out from the house on the 4000 block of Reeders Drive — east of State Highway 130 and Farm to Market Road 969 — according to Todd Pomeroy with the Austin Fire Department.

“The dispatchers encouraged them to go and knock on the door to wake people up and get them to come out,” Pomeroy said. “The resident said ‘the door’s hot and I’m not gonna go in.'”

When firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire on the bottom floor, which they were able to put out. No one was inside the home at the time, and it is not known what caused the fire.