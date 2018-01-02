Road closures and wintry weather reports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As people make their way home Tuesday afternoon, it might be a messy one as light freezing mist is being reported. While the precipitation is not expected to be significant enough to warrant any advisories at this point, drivers should slow down and be aware of ice possibly forming on bridges and overpasses.
Latest Road Conditions & Weather reports
Multi-car crash along 1431 near Vista Ridge because of ice. Road closures in the area. Also hearing several crashes in the Leander area. Drive slow and smart please!
— Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) January 2, 2018
WCSO: W. Parmer at Dallas Dr. bridge is iced over and caused a 4-vehicle collision.
TxDOT has started treating roads for potential icing.
RM 1431 between Vista Ridge Blvd. and BMC Millworks is closed. Bridge is frozen over.
— City of Cedar Park (@CedarParkTX) January 2, 2018
If you know of someone who needs it, the Cold Weather Shelter has been activated for tonight. It’s at the ARCH — but people must arrive no later than 5:15 p.m.
Just a reminder that we’re under a Hard Freeze Warning until noon Wednesday.
We have upgraded the Special Weather Statement to a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory will go through 7 pm this evening. Freezing drizzle continues across the Austin metro area. Bridges/overpasses are becoming icy and accidents are being reported. Be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/zO5XIdV1yw
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 2, 2018
AVOID TOLL ROADS. We are diverting traffic from the toll roads at this time due to dangerous icy conditions.
— Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) January 2, 2018
It’s getting gnarly out there, folks.
If you must drive, here are some tips: http://kxan.com/2017/12/29/tips-on-how-to-drive-during-icy-conditionskey
1/2/18 PM: Due to icy weather conditions, Capital Metro buses will detour to avoid bridges & flyovers. Plan extra time for your commute. pic.twitter.com/njlxY1XRWo
— Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) January 2, 2018
#ATCEMSMedics responding to reported Rollover collision at Spanish Oaks Club Blvd/W SH 71 (16:55); Medics reporting CPR in progress on 1 patient. Ice reported on the roadway. Expect closures and heavy delays in the area. Please slow down! More to follow…
— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 2, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB LP 1 closed south of Parmer Ln due to crashes. Only toll express lane is open. Take extra care with slippery conditions developing on area roads. Slow down as needed. #atxtraffic pic.twitter.com/COwky0i5qx
— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) January 2, 2018
We are in the process of closing 183A from Leander to Cedar Park. The roadway is hazardous and we are asking that you avoid 183A until we can treat it.
— Leander OEM (@LeanderOEM) January 2, 2018
Fire crews starting to see icing on bridges and overpasses all over the city Fire ATCEMS. @ATCEMS and APD @Austin_Police responding to several collisions.
— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 2, 2018
Crews are working a deadly 3-vehicle crash on SH 71 in Bee Cave area. 1 man died at the scene.
Working accidents at following:
Oconner/45 Toll
7000 Blk Parmer
3400 blk N US 183
14900 Blk N FM 620
27000 Blk Ronald Reagan Blvd
6500 RM 1869
And more accidents awaiting response. Plz be careful. pic.twitter.com/iRaEidMVO4
— Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) January 2, 2018
Current list of all the crashes in Austin: http://www.ci.austin.tx.us/qact/default.cfm?sort=0
There’s quite a few.
What we know about the deadly crash in Bee Cave area: http://kxan.com/2018/01/02/one-dead-8-others-injured-in-crash-that-has-closed-sh-71-in-bee-cave/
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB US 183 down to one lane at Lamar Blvd due to multi-vehicle crash. Lamar exit also closed. Slow down and take extra care out there! #atxtraffic
— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) January 2, 2018
Toll Road 183A has been closed through Leander and Cedar Park due to unsafe road conditions. Please use alternate routes or the access roads if necessary.
— Preparing WilCo (@PreparingWilCo) January 2, 2018
The main lanes of 183A are now open through Cedar Park and Leander. Please continue to use caution when driving tonight. pic.twitter.com/vQt9W9d3wF
— Leander OEM (@LeanderOEM) January 2, 2018
#ATXTraffic Alert: Since our first confirmed report of "Icy Roadways" at 15:35 this afternoon, #ATCEMSMedics have responded to 26 traffic incidents in Travis County. @NWSSanAntonio has upgraded their Special Weather Statement to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7 pm this evening
— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 3, 2018
If you were wondering about school tomorrow — per AISD: So far, no discussion about canceling or delaying school for AISD for Wednesday. There has not even been a phone call scheduled. If that were to happen, they could let us know something tonight. They would definitely let us know something by 5am tomorrow morning.
Frozen fountain in Lakeway this afternoon.
Southbound MoPac still seeing major backup at Duval due to crashes in icy road conditions. Outside lane currently open.
APD tweeted the following at 7:12 p.m.:
As of 6:45 p.m. the following roadways have been closed:
Steck overpass at MOPAC
13900 blk 183 SB
3300 blk Far West Blvd
NB ramp to MOPAC from Hwy 183
There are currently 16 collisions being worked throughout the city. Help us all be safe.
Share this:
Related Posts
Advertisement
Cedar Park PD: We have reports of at least one collision along the 183A toll road due to the icy conditions. Expect backups and SLOW DOWN.