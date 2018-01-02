Road closures and wintry weather reports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As people make their way home Tuesday afternoon, it might be a messy one as light freezing mist is being reported. While the precipitation is not expected to be significant enough to warrant any advisories at this point, drivers should slow down and be aware of ice possibly forming on bridges and overpasses.

Cedar Park PD: We have reports of at least one collision along the 183A toll road due to the icy conditions. Expect backups and SLOW DOWN.

WCSO: W. Parmer at Dallas Dr. bridge is iced over and caused a 4-vehicle collision.

TxDOT has started treating roads for potential icing.

Sleet in Granite Shoals.

If you know of someone who needs it, the Cold Weather Shelter has been activated for tonight. It’s at the ARCH — but people must arrive no later than 5:15 p.m.

Just a reminder that we’re under a Hard Freeze Warning until noon Wednesday.

It’s getting gnarly out there, folks.

If you must drive, here are some tips: http://kxan.com/2017/12/29/tips-on-how-to-drive-during-icy-conditionskey

Crews are working a deadly 3-vehicle crash on SH 71 in Bee Cave area. 1 man died at the scene.

Current list of all the crashes in Austin: http://www.ci.austin.tx.us/qact/default.cfm?sort=0

There’s quite a few.

What we know about the deadly crash in Bee Cave area: http://kxan.com/2018/01/02/one-dead-8-others-injured-in-crash-that-has-closed-sh-71-in-bee-cave/

If you were wondering about school tomorrow — per AISD: So far, no discussion about canceling or delaying school for AISD for Wednesday. There has not even been a phone call scheduled. If that were to happen, they could let us know something tonight. They would definitely let us know something by 5am tomorrow morning.

Frozen fountain in Lakeway this afternoon.

Southbound MoPac still seeing major backup at Duval due to crashes in icy road conditions. Outside lane currently open.

APD tweeted the following at 7:12 p.m.:

As of 6:45 p.m. the following roadways have been closed:
Steck overpass at MOPAC
13900 blk 183 SB
3300 blk Far West Blvd
NB ramp to MOPAC from Hwy 183

There are currently 16 collisions being worked throughout the city. Help us all be safe.

