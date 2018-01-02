Timeline of Round Rock girls’ disappearance and their mother’s death

By Published:
Tonya Bates was found dead in her Round Rock home on Dec. 31, 2017. (Courtesy: Lea Ann Dornhoefer)
Tonya Bates was found dead in her Round Rock home on Dec. 31, 2017. (Courtesy: Lea Ann Dornhoefer)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — As authorities across the country are searching for two girls who police say were abducted by their mother’s roommate, Round Rock police are working on figuring out what led up to the death of the girls’ mother Tonya Bates.

Here’s what we know so far about the calls made to 911 regarding Bates.

Home on Leslie Court in Round Rock where a woman was found dead and two girls were abducted on Dec. 31, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
Home on Leslie Court in Round Rock where a woman was found dead and two girls were abducted on Dec. 31, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at 10:36 a.m.: Officers went to 2321 Leslie Court for a welfare check that was called in by Bates’ coworker. They didn’t find anything suspicious at the time and left.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at 8:30 p.m.:  Bates’ boyfriend called the Round Rock Police Department worried because Bates’ wasn’t responding and neither were her two daughters. Officers went back to the home and once again didn’t find anything of suspicious nature. RRPD said there wasn’t a vehicle at the house and no one opened the door to the home.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at noon: Last time the girls, Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret, 7, and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, were seen in Round Rock.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at an undisclosed time: Police discover Bates’ body inside her home.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at 10 p.m.: Amber Alert issued for the two missing girls who police say was taken by Terry Allen Miles, 44.

Authorities have not indicated how Bates died.

Miles might be driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. The vehicle has a hatchback with a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window.

If located, police said to not approach him. Instead, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5515 or 911.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s