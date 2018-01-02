Timeline of Round Rock girls’ disappearance and their mother’s death

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — As authorities across the country are searching for two girls who police say were abducted by their mother’s roommate, Round Rock police are working on figuring out what led up to the death of the girls’ mother Tonya Bates.

Here’s what we know so far about the calls made to 911 regarding Bates.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at 10:36 a.m.: Officers went to 2321 Leslie Court for a welfare check that was called in by Bates’ coworker. They didn’t find anything suspicious at the time and left.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at 8:30 p.m.: Bates’ boyfriend called the Round Rock Police Department worried because Bates’ wasn’t responding and neither were her two daughters. Officers went back to the home and once again didn’t find anything of suspicious nature. RRPD said there wasn’t a vehicle at the house and no one opened the door to the home.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at noon: Last time the girls, Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret, 7, and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, were seen in Round Rock.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at an undisclosed time: Police discover Bates’ body inside her home.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at 10 p.m.: Amber Alert issued for the two missing girls who police say was taken by Terry Allen Miles, 44.

Authorities have not indicated how Bates died.

Miles might be driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. The vehicle has a hatchback with a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window.

If located, police said to not approach him. Instead, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5515 or 911.