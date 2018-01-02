Suspect leaves baby on the side of the road after stealing car

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in the Houston-area are searching for a man who they say stole a car with a baby inside.

On Jan. 1, a woman told the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office she left her car running with her 7-month-old child inside as she went into the Shell gas station located in the 21500 block of Aldine Westfield — which is northeast Harris County. While inside the store, an unknown man got into her car and took off with the baby inside.

Deputies began immediately searching for the suspect and were able to find the baby left on the side of the road a few miles away from the gas station. The baby had no injuries and was reunited with the mother.

The stolen vehicle has not been found. If anyone has information regarding the stolen vehicle or the suspect should call 281-376-3472.

In Texas, it is against the law to leave a vehicle unattended while it is running. In Austin last month, two young boys were inside a running truck while their mother went inside a Domino’s to pick up a pizza. While waiting for the pizza, a suspect jumped into the truck and stole it. According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect forcibly removed the boys from the truck before he took off.