Simply Perfect New Year’s Eve Cocktails

By Published:
Patrón Tequila
Patrón Tequila

If you’re making drinks this New Year’s Eve, Patrón is here to help you stress less with its 2017 Limited Edition 1-liter bottle, filled with Patrón Silver Tequila. With more tequila to go around, you will be able to make drinks for a crowd, and the beautiful bottle design is a conversation starter as well. Patrón Tequila Mixecutive David Alan joined us in the studio with some fun ideas. Find more delicious cocktail recipes using Patrón Tequila by heading to CocktailLab.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Patrón Tequila. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s