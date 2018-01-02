Simply Perfect New Year’s Eve Cocktails

If you’re making drinks this New Year’s Eve, Patrón is here to help you stress less with its 2017 Limited Edition 1-liter bottle, filled with Patrón Silver Tequila. With more tequila to go around, you will be able to make drinks for a crowd, and the beautiful bottle design is a conversation starter as well. Patrón Tequila Mixecutive David Alan joined us in the studio with some fun ideas. Find more delicious cocktail recipes using Patrón Tequila by heading to CocktailLab.com.

Sponsored by Patrón Tequila. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.