Police Activities League hosts first basketball clinic for boys

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Police Activities League of Austin hosted their first basketball clinic for boys on Tuesday. KXAN photojournalist Frank Martinez visited Jaime Padron Elementary for the special event.

Austin Police Department senior police officer Angela Johnson said the clinic helps build the boys’ confidence and in turn helps build a relationship with police officers.

“The biggest thing is just providing places where they can come and have a safe environment where they can come and interact with other youth,” Johnson said.

Watch the full story in the video above. For more on the Police Activities League of Austin visit AustinPal.org.