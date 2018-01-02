One dead, 8 others injured in crash that has closed SH 71 in Bee Cave

FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead and eight others injured in a crash that has closed West State Highway 71 at Spanish Oaks Club Boulevard, just southeast of the Hill Country Galleria.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics, who were called to the scene at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, say the eight others injured have non-life threatening injuries. An unknown number of people will be taken to the hospital, medics said.

ATCEMS tweeted there was ice on the road when they arrived at the crash.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

