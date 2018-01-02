Man arrested in connection with southeast Austin shooting

Related Coverage Woman shot in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for allegedly shooting a woman in southeast Austin on Dec. 28.

Mister Hernandez, 17, was arrested Dec. 29, one day after police were called out to the 2000 block of Burton Drive around 5:33 p.m. They found a woman nearby who was shot in her torso and taken to the hospital. According to an affidavit, she had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the spiral cord.

The victim told police she agreed to meet Hernandez in the parking lot to buy marijuana from him for $50. However, when she handed over the cash, he refused to give her the drugs. According to the affidavit, she reached into his car and grabbed some marijuana, and “she then began to walk away at which point she heard a loud gunshot noise. [The victim] stated that she fell to the ground and realized she had been shot.”

The victim’s girlfriend got a call that the victim was shot and came to the scene. She said earlier that she let the victim borrow her phone and that she received Facebook messages from “Edward Hernandez (Mister),” related to the victim buying the marijuana. When she was at the scene she showed officers a message allegedly from him which said “If you snitch on me I’ll kill you.”

Officers tracked down Hernandez and took him into custody, where he told them he shot the victim after she took the marijuana from his car. He then drove away, dismantled it and threw it into Lady Bird Lake, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond.