Hoda Kotb will be the new TODAY co-anchor

NBC officially announced Hoda Kotb as the new co-anchor of TODAY on Dec. 2, 2018 (NBC Photo)
NBC officially announced Hoda Kotb as the new co-anchor of TODAY on Dec. 2, 2018 (NBC Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NBC’s morning news show has a new co-anchor, but a familiar face, in Hoda Kotb.

“It’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of TODAY,” said co-anchor Savannah Guthrie Tuesday during the show. “Let’s give her a round of applause.”

NBC News announced Kotb would join Guthrie for the first two hours of TODAY, and will also continue with her current role co-hosting the fourth hour of TODAY with Kathie Lee Gifford.

“I’m pinching myself,” Kotb said.

Kotb officially started in her new role Tuesday.

NBC began searching for a new co-anchor after Matt Lauer was fired for allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior” at the end of November.

 

