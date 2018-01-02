Fire destroys home in Mustang Ridge, five people inside escape

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters from multiple agencies helped put out a heavy house fire in Mustang Ridge Tuesday night. Crews at the scene say fire destroyed the home.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted at midnight the fire was out and all five people living inside got out safely. AFD says they were alerted to a working smoke alarm. AFD crews, along with Manchaca Fire, ESD 11 and Travis County Fire Rescue units, were at the scene on Underwood Drive, just southwest of the US 183 and State Highway 45 flyover.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews had to fight the fire from the inside because the metal roof on the home.

No word yet on the cause.

