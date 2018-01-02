Family of three killed in West Texas house fire

MATADOR, Texas (KLBK) — Three people died in a house fire in West Texas on New Year’s Day.

A family member confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that a man, his fiancée and their 1-month-old baby died in the fire in the town of Matador, which is northeast of Lubbock.

Authorities say the fire started about 2:30 a.m. The Matador County Sheriff’s Office said it would not confirm how many people died in the fire, and autopsies were scheduled for Thursday in Lubbock.

Three other people got out of the mobile home alive and were taken by private vehicle to the hospital in Plainview.

MCSO said no criminal act was under investigation at this time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.