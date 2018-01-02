El Paso man uses lowrider to propose to his girlfirend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso man is making national headlines for his creative proposal to his girlfriend.

With the push of a button, Erick Carrillo goes from showing off his red lowrider car to dropping down on one knee to pop the question.

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram on Dec. 19, shows the car lifting upward to reveal the message, “Will you marry me?” underneath.

Carrillo’s girlfriend, who shares his affinity for lowrider culture, said “yes” as she embraced her new fiance.

The video was featured in Lowrider Magazine, received nearly two million views on The Shade Room, and was shared by comedian George Lopez.

Congratulations to the happy couple!