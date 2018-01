WACO, Texas (KWKT) — The Fixer Upper couple is now expecting!

Chip Gaines announced on Twitter Tuesday night that his wife Joanna is now pregnant with the couple’s fifth child. Congratulations to the happy couple!

The final season of Fixer Upper is currently airing on HGTV.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018