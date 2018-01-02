California twins born in different years

Twins in California were born 18 minutes apart -- but one arrived in 2017 and one arrived in 2018 (KGET Photo)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maria Flores and her brand new babies have already done a lot this year.

At 11:58 P.M. on the last day of 2017, Flores delivered the first of her twins, Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros. He was the last baby born in 2017 in Kern County, California.

And at 12:16 A.M., Flores had the second of the twins. Baby girl Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros was the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

The twins are separated by only 18 minutes on the clock, but a year on the calendar.

In fact, they’re the only set of twins born in different years that just about anyone in the area can remember.

The delivering doctor, Seyed Tamjidi, said, “I’ve been in the practice for almost 30 plus years. I’ve never had the opportunity to do anything like that before.”

Per the tradition of Delano Regional Medical Center, the first baby born in every new year is given lots of presents. Flores and her family were gifted over $3,000 in brand new baby gear.

The twins were born almost 4 weeks early. Flores said she still thought she had plenty of time to shop for the twins, which makes all the gifts an even greater blessing to her and her famous newborns.

