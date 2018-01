AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s “No Refusal” initiative that ran the last two weeks of the year netted 210 DWI arrests.

The initiative ran daily from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Out of the 210 DWI arrests, officers asked for 95 blood search warrants. Twenty-one of the people arrested had two or more prior DWI convictions. Three people had children in the car.

During the December holiday No Refusal in 2016, APD arrested 230 people for DWI.