A third of AISD campuses will not have class Wednesday due to staff day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re an Austin ISD parent and your child attends school at one of the 43 campuses having a staff professional development day Wednesday, your student won’t have school.
The extra professional development days were able to be held because AISD is a District of Innovation, which according to AISD’s website, gives traditional public schools many of the flexibilities available to charter schools in Texas.
Additional staff development days involving a much smaller grouping of schools will be held on Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and April 13.
Students who attend school at the following campuses will not have class Wednesday, Jan. 3:
- Akins High School
- Anderson High School
- Andrews Elementary School
- Blackshear Elementary School
- Blanton Elementary School
- Blazier Elementary School
- Brentwood Elementary School
- Campbell Elementary School
- Casey Elementary School
- Davis Elementary School
- Doss Elementary School
- Gullett Elementary School
- Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy
- Harris Elementary School
- Highland Park Elementary School
- Hill Elementary School
- Barbara Jordan Elementary School
- Kealing Middle School
- Kocurek Elementary School
- Lamar Middle School
- Langford Elementary School
- Lee Elementary School
- LBJ Early College High School
- Linder Elementary School
- Maplewood Elementary School
- McCallum High School
- Menchaca Elementary School
- Murchison Middle School
- Norman Elementary School
- Oak Springs Elementary School
- Overton Elementary School
- Palm Elementary School
- Paredes Middle School
- Pecan Springs Elementary School
- Perez Elementary School
- Pillow Elementary School
- Reilly Elementary School
- Ridgetop Elementary School
- Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy
- Sims Elementary School
- Summitt Elementary School
- Travis Early College High School
- Uphaus Early Childhood Center