A third of AISD campuses will not have class Wednesday due to staff day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re an Austin ISD parent and your child attends school at one of the 43 campuses having a staff professional development day Wednesday, your student won’t have school.

The extra professional development days were able to be held because AISD is a District of Innovation, which according to AISD’s website, gives traditional public schools many of the flexibilities available to charter schools in Texas.

Additional staff development days involving a much smaller grouping of schools will be held on Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and April 13.

Students who attend school at the following campuses will not have class Wednesday, Jan. 3:

Akins High School

Anderson High School

Andrews Elementary School

Blackshear Elementary School

Blanton Elementary School

Blazier Elementary School

Brentwood Elementary School

Campbell Elementary School

Casey Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

Doss Elementary School

Gullett Elementary School

Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Harris Elementary School

Highland Park Elementary School

Hill Elementary School

Barbara Jordan Elementary School

Kealing Middle School

Kocurek Elementary School

Lamar Middle School

Langford Elementary School

Lee Elementary School

LBJ Early College High School

Linder Elementary School

Maplewood Elementary School

McCallum High School

Menchaca Elementary School

Murchison Middle School

Norman Elementary School

Oak Springs Elementary School

Overton Elementary School

Palm Elementary School

Paredes Middle School

Pecan Springs Elementary School

Perez Elementary School

Pillow Elementary School

Reilly Elementary School

Ridgetop Elementary School

Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Sims Elementary School

Summitt Elementary School

Travis Early College High School

Uphaus Early Childhood Center