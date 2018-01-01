Woman charged in shooting death of fiancé

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman has been arrested after the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says she shot and killed her fiancé.

Authorities received a call at 4:19 a.m. Sunday from a woman requesting an ambulance in the 4800 block of Doss Road in the Hudson Bend near Lake Travis. Deputies say when they arrived at the home, they found 37-year-old Bradley Cole Sullivan unconscious with a gunshot wound.

“When our deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a male victim who was unconscious at the time. Austin-Travis County EMS in the course of rendering aid to him discovered that he had a gunshot wound,” said Kristen Dark with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Sullivan later died at the hospital. His fiancée, 48-year-old Charity Sunshine Ellis, was later arrested and charged with his murder. She is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Most of the properties along Doss Road are commercial, but the few neighbors KXAN talked to off camera didn’t know very much about the couple. They told us the couple hadn’t been here long. The home is surrounded by businesses.

This is the 11th murder Travis County Sheriff deputies have investigated for 2017.

Deputies haven’t yet announced what exactly happened, and why.

“Our detectives are working right now to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this incident,” said Dark.

She said Ellis is the only suspect of this isolated incident. The public is not in danger. KXAN expects more details to be available tomorrow when the police report affidavit is available to the public.