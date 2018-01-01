Toll roads start rate increase New Year’s Day

Related Coverage Rates to increase on all Austin-area tolls in the new year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting New Year’s Day toll prices on going up on some Central Texas toll roads. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is increasing the rates on 183A, 290, and 71 by one to 3 cents at each toll plaza. For example, those driving the length of the 290 East toll will pay an additional 5 cents since drivers have to go through three toll plazas. CTRMA cites the reason for the increase is inflation.

“Each year we adjust the rate to keep up with consumer price changes,” says Steve Pustelnyk with the CTRMA.

The electronic signs have been adjusted to reflect the price increase. Pustelnyk says small increases each year has proven to be more successful than waiting several years to adjust the rates.

“Historically when there was cash collection we would wait every five or 10 years then raise prices by a quarter of 50 cents all at once that was a much more painful increase.”

The MoPac express lanes are not impacted by the toll increase since those are already set on a variable rate depending on the number of cars currently traveling on them.

Here’s a breakdown of the additional charges:

183A Toll

This inflation-based adjustment will add six cents to the cost of a full-length trip on 183A Toll for customers with an electronic tag. The increase at individual tolling locations will vary. The Lakeline Mainline will increase from $0.55 to $0.56, the Crystal Falls Mainline will increase from $1.05 to $1.07 and the Park Street Mainline will increase from $1.48 to $1.51. Rates for Pay by Mail Customers will also increase by 2.23%, with the adjustment adding nine cents to the cost of a full-length trip.

290 Toll

This inflation-based adjustment will add five cents to the cost of a full-length trip on 290 Toll for customers with an electronic tag. The increase at individual tolling locations will vary. The Giles Lane Mainline will increase from $1.12 to $1.15, the Parmer Lane Mainline will increase from $0.56 to $0.57 and the US 183 Ramps will increase from $0.56 to $0.57. Rates for Pay by Mail Customers will also increase by 2.23%, with the adjustments adding five cents to the cost of a full-length trip.

71 Toll Lane

This inflation-based adjustment will add two cents to the cost of a trip on the 71 Toll Lane for customers with an electronic tag. This equates to an increase from $0.87 to $0.89. Rates for Pay by Mail Customers will also increase by 2.23%, with the adjustment equating to a three-cent increase.

The Texas Department of Transportation also increased the rates on the tolls it operates.