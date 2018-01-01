Round Rock Police investigating 2nd suspicious death on New Year’s Eve

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police are still trying to figure out how a person died inside a home in a cul-de-sac on Preserve Place Sunday night. Investigators have called the death “suspicious,” but have not released any new details on the death.

Emergency crews were called to a house at 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with a report of a possible suicide. A family member of the victim said they found him dead, but after police investigated, they now believe that the death is suspicious and not the result of a suicide.

“It is not believed to be a random act,” RRPD’s press release on the death stated.

Neighbors told KXAN they heard a woman screaming and running out of the house around 8:30 p.m. The woman was screaming, “My brother, my brother,” and police and emergency crews arrived at the house a few minutes later, the next-door neighbor told KXAN. The neighbors we spoke with said they did not hear any gunshots or any other indications of an act of violence at the house.

Strain Armstrong confirmed by phone Monday afternoon that the victim was his son, Joshua Armstrong.

“I lost my wife and son in a short amount of time,” Armstrong said, “It’s tough to understand.” Armstrong said his wife died on Sept. 1. An obituary page from the Ramsey Funeral Home shows his wife, Nancy Armstrong, died in September and was survived by her husband of 54 years, her son Josh, her daughter and two grandchildren.

Armstrong said he had not gotten much information from RRPD regarding his son’s case when we spoke with him Monday afternoon.

“We’re all concerned about what might have happened to our neighbor,” Jon Clark told KXAN. Clark lives a few doors down from the crime scene and watched as RRPD investigators processed the crime scene late Sunday night.

“It’s certainly concerning for a quiet neighborhood—that’s the first cop car I’ve seen here and we’ve lived here almost a year,” Clark said, “I called the police department this morning and asked for information and all they could tell me is it didn’t pose any current threat to us. They wouldn’t share anything else.”

Clark said he did not know anyone who lived in the house.

RRPD Spokesman Nick Olivier told KXAN the department’s investigators, “are in the information gathering phase and are not ready to release details.” The department, Oliver said, “might have” more information to release Monday evening, but as of this report RRPD has not released any new information.

Police have not said whether they’re looking for a suspect in the case or whether the community should be concerned.

Police are also investigating another suspicious death of a woman on Leslie Court that also on New Year’s Eve but they do not believe the two incidents are related.

Police ask that anyone with information should call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

Police have not officially called the two suspicious deaths “homicides.” But in the last 20 years, the city has not had more than two killings in an entire year.

Round Rock has only had nine murders since 1999, and the last murder in city limits happened in 2015.

Round Rock yearly murder count:

2016 – 0

2015 – 1

2014 – 0

2013 – 2

2012 – 0

2011 – 2

2010 – 0

2009 – 1

2008 – 0

2007 – 1

2006 – 0

2005 – 0

2004 – 0

2003 – 1

2002 – 0

2001 – 1

2000 – 0

1999 – 0

1999-2016 – 9 total

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety records)