Parents welcome first baby born in 2018 at Seton Medical Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The first baby of 2018 to be born at Seton Medical Center Austin is Harrison Gaines Kilpatrick, who was born at 3:16 a.m., said Shahreen Abedin, a spokesperson for the hospital network.

He was born premature at 29 weeks and weighed 2 pounds 15 ounces.

“He’s doing exceptionally well in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU),” Abedin said. “SMCA is Seton’s Center of Excellence for mother-baby care.”

He is the first child for parents Suzanne and W. Gaines Kilpatrick.

“Like his creation, his birth in the wee hours of New Year’s Day is a testament to hope and faith,” said his mom Suzanne.