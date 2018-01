AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS paramedics took a man with serious injuries from a stabbing to Dell Seton Medical Center early Monday morning.

According to the ATC-EMS tweet, the man in his 20s was the only patient at the scene at West 6th Street and Rio Grande Street. Paramedics were called out at 2 a.m.

KXAN News reached out to Austin Police Watch Command but the on-duty commander did not have any information about the stabbing.