AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police said someone tried to make a suspicious package look like a bomb outside a northwest Austin gym.

Around 9:30 a.m., police were called to the 24 Hour Fitness on US 183 and Lake Creek Parkway.

Officers then called the bomb squad.

They said the package had some components of an explosive device but was not actually an explosive.

But they said someone wanted to make it look like it was.

Police are now trying to figure out who left the package there.