12 displaced in New Year’s Day fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at the Avesta Agave apartments on 1901 East Anderson Lane on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire but not before it caused an estimated $90,000 worth of damages. The department says the fire started after an air conditioning system malfunctioned in the attic.

12 people were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross to find temporary housing.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update as more information becomes available.