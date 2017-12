AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department and the Austin Police Department are investigating a reported sexual assault on campus, UTPD said Sunday.

Officials said it happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 at Clark Field in the 300 block of East 21st Street near East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and San Jacinto Boulevard. UTPD said it was reported to them at 1:30 p.m.

Police said they did not believe there was a threat to the public.

