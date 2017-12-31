New Year’s Eve fire at 3-story boarding house displaces 6 in east Austin

Austin firefighters battled a blaze at a three-story boarding house on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)
Austin firefighters battled a blaze at a three-story boarding house on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A fire at a three-story boarding house in east Austin displaced at least six adults Sunday night, said the Austin Fire Department.

The call for the fire came in at about 9:53 p.m. in the 5600 block of Manor Road north of East 51st Street and just south of Rogge Lane.

The first firefighters to arrive reported fire coming from the second floor of the house, AFD said. They began an aggressive attack, but then fire conditions got worse, and firefighters retreated from the building and began a defensive fight, they said.

Crews had the majority of the fire knocked down by 10:40 p.m. They said that hoarding conditions within the house made extinguishing the blaze difficult.

AFD said the Red Cross was responding to help all of the people displaced by the fire.

