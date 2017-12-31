Multiple crashes, icy bridges in Central Texas as frigid conditions set in

By and Published: Updated:
FILE: Icy snow plasters a warning sign. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
FILE: Icy snow plasters a warning sign. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There are lots of icing reports rolling in now from KXAN viewers and Central Texas emergency and law enforcement agencies.

At 4:17 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS reported icing conditions on the MoPac ramp at Cesar Chavez. During the same hour, weather spotters reported sleet and freezing rain in Hye–which is on US 290 in between Fredericksburg and Johnson City.

A wintry mix was reported at the Llano and Lago Vista airports. Freezing drizzle was reported in Cedar Creek, Cedar Park, Burnet, Spicewood, Pflugerville, Bastrop, Florence, Leander and Austin.

The freezing drizzle created slick roads near State Highway 29 in Williamson County where multiple vehicles spun out. Two major accidents occurred just before 7 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander, both due to ice.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said that all bridges on Ronald Reagan Boulevard north of FM 1431 were iced and that there were multiple crashes.

The Leander Police Department reported at least 7 crashes due to icy conditions on Ronald Reagan Boulevard and said they closed Ronald Reagan from Crystal Falls to SH 29. They said trucks were on the way to sand it, and they activated their Emergency Operations Center.

They also said they were investigating one “major crash” with possible ejections at FM 2243 and Ronald Reagan.

Leander Police said Ronald Reagan was reopened a short time later and the roadway was being sanded.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s