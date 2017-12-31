Multiple crashes, icy bridges in Central Texas as frigid conditions set in

Related Coverage Tips on how to drive during icy conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There are lots of icing reports rolling in now from KXAN viewers and Central Texas emergency and law enforcement agencies.

At 4:17 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS reported icing conditions on the MoPac ramp at Cesar Chavez. During the same hour, weather spotters reported sleet and freezing rain in Hye–which is on US 290 in between Fredericksburg and Johnson City.

A wintry mix was reported at the Llano and Lago Vista airports. Freezing drizzle was reported in Cedar Creek, Cedar Park, Burnet, Spicewood, Pflugerville, Bastrop, Florence, Leander and Austin.

The freezing drizzle created slick roads near State Highway 29 in Williamson County where multiple vehicles spun out. Two major accidents occurred just before 7 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander, both due to ice.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said that all bridges on Ronald Reagan Boulevard north of FM 1431 were iced and that there were multiple crashes.

All bridges on Ronald Reagan Blvd north of FM 1431 are iced! Multiple wrecks. Please SLOW down. pic.twitter.com/IHjDc0wYXT — WilCo Sheriff's PIO (@WilCoSheriffPIO) January 1, 2018

The Leander Police Department reported at least 7 crashes due to icy conditions on Ronald Reagan Boulevard and said they closed Ronald Reagan from Crystal Falls to SH 29. They said trucks were on the way to sand it, and they activated their Emergency Operations Center.

RONALD REAGAN IS BEING CLOSED BETWEEN CRYSTAL FALLS AND SOUTH OF HWY 29. FOLKS ARE NOT SLOWING DOWN. — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) January 1, 2018

They also said they were investigating one “major crash” with possible ejections at FM 2243 and Ronald Reagan.

MAJOR CRASH with possible ejections at 2243 and Ronald Reagan. Please slow down. Avoid Ronald Reagan. — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) January 1, 2018

Leander Police said Ronald Reagan was reopened a short time later and the roadway was being sanded.