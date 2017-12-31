Longhorns ring in 2017 with dominant win over undefeated West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brooke McCarty scored 17 points and No. 8 Texas beat No. 9 West Virginia 79-58 on Sunday.

Texas (11-1, 2-0 Big 12) held West Virginia scoreless for seven minutes starting late in the second quarter and without a field goal for more than 12 minutes. The Longhorns put together an 18-0 push during that span. Texas led by 30 in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Rellah Boothe scored a season-best 14 points, converting 6 of 8 shots in 13 minutes. Alecia Sutton scored 11 points, while Jatarie White produced 10 points and nine rebounds.

Naomi Davenport led West Virginia (13-1, 1-1) with 20 points, but she converted just 8 of 25 field goal attempts, and the Mountaineers shot 31.9 percent. Davenport, a junior, had scored a career-best 32 against TCU on Thursday.

Chania Ray scored 15 on 5 of 16 shooting. The Longhorns limited Teana Muldow to 13 points, nine fewer than her average. She hit 5 of 14 from the field.

Texas led by 33-22 at the half despite a sloppy performance. The Longhorns committed 14 turnovers on the heels of 15 in the second half during a win at Oklahoma on Thursday.

But West Virginia had issues of its own, hitting just 7 of 34 shots (20.6 percent). The Mountaineers had the distinction of making four 3-point baskets in the first quarter while going 0-for-9 inside the arc.

Texas took much better care of the ball in the third quarter, committing just three turnovers while outscoring the Mountaineers 24-10.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are 1-1 against top-25 teams, and they won their first 13 games without junior guard Tynice Martin, who had surgery after suffering a foot injury during Team USA tryouts in August. She averaged 18.6 points a game last season. There is no timetable for her return. West Virginia has now endured four games without starting forward Kristina King, who also has a foot injury. She averages 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and leads the team in blocks per game with 1.7. King will miss at least two more weeks.

Texas: The Longhorns are very good, but they have a chance to become even better. Sophomore Joyner Holmes appeared in her second game this season after serving a semester-long suspension from school for an unspecified violation of university rules. The 6-foot-3 Holmes led the Longhorns in rebounding last season and ranked third in scoring. Coach Karen Aston said before Holmes returned that there would be an acclimation period for Holmes and her teammates. Sure enough, Holmes missed all three of her shots and committed two fouls at Oklahoma on Thursday. Holmes went scoreless in nine minutes against West Virginia. … McCarty, a senior guard, had a career-best nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts Kansas State on Wednesday. The Mountaineers are 9-2 against Kansas State since joining the Big 12 in 2012-13, but they split two games last season.

Texas hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Longhorns have won six straight against Oklahoma State.