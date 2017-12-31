Police: Intoxicated man found with arsenal of guns at Houston hotel

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police located a small arsenal of guns on the top floor of the Hyatt Regency on Louisiana Street in downtown Houston, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

Police at the hotel called for backup around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after they attempted to arrest the man for being intoxicated and trespassing. When help arrived, police noticed ammunition laying around the man’s hotel room.

The man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing. When investigators looked into his room further, they located an AR-15, a shotgun, a handgun and large amounts of ammunition.

The Hyatt is preparing its own New Year’s Eve celebration at the hotel with a 50,000 balloon drop at the stroke of midnight, its website said.

Officials say the man’s white Chevrolet Silverado was located and towed to be searched and examined.

Police are waiting to interview the man until he has sobered up.

