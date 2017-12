AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Firefighters are responding to a duplex fire in east Austin with fire coming through the roof.

The call came in around 11:22 a.m. in the 2500 block of Burleson Road near East Oltorf Street. Fire officials tell us 6 people are displaced but no one is injured. One dog had to be rescued.

There’s extensive damage to the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene.