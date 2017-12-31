Austin’s biggest party goes on as planned

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s New Year party kicked off, but without the big crowds this year.

As the temperature dipped in the 30s, some families braved the cold and joined friends at Vic Mathias Shores formerly known as Auditorium Shores. They waited for hours for a big fireworks show and also snow.

As the snow started blanketing the ground, fireworks lite the sky above downtown.

“We love the adventure,” said Kristin Laing with her daughter and husband “We saw a snowflake as we were walking down here.”

Austin’s New Year party is popular because it’s family friendly and alcohol free. Live music from three stages echoed through downtown. This year’s line up included, Brownout, Ian Moore Band, and Magna Carda.

“For us it’s about being with friends and family ringing in the new year,” said Lynn Anderton. She was there with her friends and family including 13-year-old Blake, “I think it’s a lot of fun whether it’s hot or cold, because it’s just really nice to listen to all this live music that’s what Austin is really all about.”

Along Riverside, hot food trucks paved the way to the celebration. The perk this year… no long lines.

While families didn’t mind the cold, kids stayed busy working on a few arts and crafts. There was also a music station where they could experiment with instruments.

For the Laing family coming to the celebration has turned into a tradition, “We don’t like to fight the crowds and do the overpriced menu options. We want to be with our kid New Years Eve so this is one of the few things you can do together,” said Scott Laing.