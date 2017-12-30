Amtrak train strikes, kills man in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man in his 40s was struck and killed by an Amtrack train in north Austin Saturday evening, Amtrak confirmed to KXAN.

It happened at about 6:27 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Anderson Lane and Mopac Expressway, said the Austin Police Department.

Amtrak said it happened on the Texas Eagle route which runs through Austin from Chicago to Los Angeles. There were 122 people on board, Amtrak said, and they expected the crash to delay the train for two hours while investigators inspected the scene.