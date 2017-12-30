PHOTOS: Central Texas pets staying warm as temps plunge

We are loving your cold weather pet pictures! KXAN Meteorologist Rosie Newberry has been asking for you to show us your pets all bundled up and staying warm.
Central Texas pets staying warm as temps plunge
Central Texas pets staying warm as temps plunge x
Latest Galleries
-
Longhorns celebrate winning Texas Bowl
-
Winter Wonderland at COTA
-
Winter Wonderland at COTA
-
George Strait’s San Antonio mansion
-
Hillary Clinton at BookPeople
-
Karen Pence visits Dell Children’s
-
Local bobsledder hopes to win at the Olympics
-
Aldi’s first store in Pflugerville
-
World Series Stolen Base
-
Formula 1 US Grand Prix 2017