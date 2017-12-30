Pflugerville police investigate ‘package pirate’

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
According to Pflugerville PD, this man stole a package off a front porch on December 21. (Courtesy: Pflugerville PD Facebook)

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police need your help catching a man seen taking a package from the front porch of a home on Dec. 21.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the package was stolen at around 5:30 p.m. in the 19500 block of Coneflower Cove. Security cameras recorded the suspect picking up an Amazon package from the front porch and leaving with it. If you have any information about this subject, you are asked to call Pflugerville Police detective De La Rosa at mdelarosa@pflugervilletx.gov or 512-990-6736.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s