Pflugerville police investigate ‘package pirate’

Related Coverage East Austin neighborhood using social media to catch package thieves in the act

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police need your help catching a man seen taking a package from the front porch of a home on Dec. 21.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the package was stolen at around 5:30 p.m. in the 19500 block of Coneflower Cove. Security cameras recorded the suspect picking up an Amazon package from the front porch and leaving with it. If you have any information about this subject, you are asked to call Pflugerville Police detective De La Rosa at mdelarosa@pflugervilletx.gov or 512-990-6736.