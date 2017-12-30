Motorcyclists offer comfort and aid to family of fallen officer

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Motorcyclists took to the roads of San Marcos Saturday morning to support the family of San Marcos police officer Ken Copeland. Their ride through the city and the surrounding area started around 10:30 a.m.

Officer Copeland died while serving a warrant in San Marcos on Monday, Dec. 4 — what was supposed to be his day off. Copeland was laid to rest on Dec. 13. He leaves behind a wife and four children and had worked for the San Marcos Police Department for 19 years. He was the first officer in the department to be killed in the line of duty.

Police say the man accused of shooting him is Stewart Thomas Mettz, 51. Housing records list him as a disabled veteran. He faces a Capital Murder charge in the case.