Motorcyclists offer comfort and aid to family of fallen officer

KXAN Staff Published:
Motorcyclists gather for a ride to honor fallen San Marcos police officer Ken Copeland. (KXAN: Kyle Kovilaritch)

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Motorcyclists took to the roads of San Marcos Saturday morning to support the family of San Marcos police officer Ken Copeland. Their ride through the city and the surrounding area started around 10:30 a.m.

Officer Copeland died while serving a warrant in San Marcos on Monday, Dec. 4 — what was supposed to be his day off. Copeland was laid to rest on Dec. 13. He leaves behind a wife and four children and had worked for the San Marcos Police Department for 19 years. He was the first officer in the department to be killed in the line of duty.

Police say the man accused of shooting him is Stewart Thomas Mettz, 51. Housing records list him as a disabled veteran. He faces a Capital Murder charge in the case.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s