Gas odor creates smell for people in eastern Travis County

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Pflugerville police say an odorant added to natural gas in the Buda/Del Valle area caused a strong gas smell in the Pflugerville area Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to police, atmospheric conditions carried the smell toward eastern Travis County. Police said in an overnight Facebook post the smell doesn’t present any public health or safety concerns to the residents of Pflugerville and there is no leak.

Apparently, conditions kept the residue close to the ground and were not letting it dissipate quickly.

Atmos Energy who provides service in the Pflugerville area sent this statement to KXAN: Atmos Energy is aware of the rotten egg smell in the Round Rock area. Our trained technicians have investigated each leak call and did not find any leaks on our system. Thank you to those who called when they suspected a gas leak. We will always send out a technician anytime we receive a leak call at no cost to our customers. We encourage customers to call 911 or our emergency phone number 866-322-8667 if you smell natural gas. Our emergency phone number is available 24/7.