Car slams into Dollar Tree; 1 taken to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car slammed into a Dollar Tree store in central Austin Saturday afternoon, said the Austin Fire Department.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the store in the 5300 block of Burnet Road south of Koenig Lane.

Emergency crews were able to respond quickly because they were right next door, said the Austin Fire Department.

“We were taking care of a medical patient at the dialysis clinic when someone had come and reported that a car had gone into the Dollar Tree, one suite away from them in the strip,” said AFD Division Chief Palmer Buck.

A woman suffered minor injuries on the scene and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, said Austin-Travis County EMS. Another woman was checked out on the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The Dollar Tree is expected to be closed for the next few days.