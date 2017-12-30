Car runs over, seriously injures man in southwest Austin

By Published:
FILE: Austin police vehicle and crime scene tape. (KXAN Photo)
FILE: Austin police vehicle and crime scene tape. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man in his 30s was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon while he may have been working on his car in southwest Austin, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Bremner Road near Slaughter Lane, APD said.

Austin Police said that the car may have ran over the man while he was working on it. Austin-Travis County EMS said he suffered serious injuries, but it was unknown if they were life threatening.

Medics transported him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s