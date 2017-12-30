Car runs over, seriously injures man in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man in his 30s was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon while he may have been working on his car in southwest Austin, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Bremner Road near Slaughter Lane, APD said.

Austin Police said that the car may have ran over the man while he was working on it. Austin-Travis County EMS said he suffered serious injuries, but it was unknown if they were life threatening.

Medics transported him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.