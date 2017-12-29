Woman killed after SUV was engulfed in flames in east Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash in east Austin on Thursday, Dec. 21, after her vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames.

In a statement sent to KXAN on Dec. 29, the Department of Public Safety said Nicolle Renee Hiddleston was driving a ’15 Nissan Rogue south on Decker Lane around 12:12 a.m. when — for an unknown reason — she drove off onto the right shoulder, into the intersection at Hog Eye Road and hit a pedestrian crosswalk light.

Troopers say Hiddleston then crashed into a traffic light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection, causing the vehicle to spin to the left. During a rescue attempt, the vehicle caught fire on the grass shoulder.

The crash happened two blocks south of the Travis County Exposition Center. DPS says she died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.