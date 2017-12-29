Woman, 75, fights off home invaders in Amarillo, runs them off at gunpoint

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — A 75-year-old Amarillo woman fought off two armed suspects who robbed her home.

Amarillo police said the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Montclair Drive.

Responding officers said the victim told them she heard repeated knocking and went to her front door. She asked the person outside if something was wrong, and they told her there was, and she opened the door.

The victim told police the suspect at the door was pointing a handgun at her. That is when she backed into her home, the armed suspect following her, and a second suspect entered the home. The men held her face away from them and tied her wrists behind her with cord or cloth and warned her not to move.

She also told officials when the armed suspect was not behind her, she pulled her wrists free. She tried to gain control of the gun that the man was still holding. During the struggle for the weapon, both fell to the floor and the man dropped the pistol. The victim said she got up and retrieved her handgun from a nightstand.

Police said both suspects fled and no shots were fired. The victim told officers the suspects stole a television, laptop and some documents from her purse.

The woman had injuries to her forearms, hands and face during the robbery. She was treated at the scene.

Police told us the armed suspect was a male in his teens or twenties, wearing a dark colored knit cap. The suspects are believed to have been driving a white four-door vehicle a witness saw in the driveway during the robbery.

Two men arrested during a traffic stop have been connected to the home invasion.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Amarillo Police Department or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also make a tip online at www.amapolice.org. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and can get a cash reward.