Top 5 Central Texas weather events in 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From a blazing hot summer to a winter wonderland, Central Texas saw all types of weather in 2017. Here are our top 5 First Warning Weather Diary entries for this year.

5. February tornadoes strike Austin metro counties

Four tornadoes in two days in two counties. On Sunday, Feb. 19, two tornadoes touched down in the Hays County area. The National Weather Service says an EF-1 rated tornado touched down 7 miles northwest of San Marcos at 11:26 p.m. that night. Another tornado hit Niederwald and Mustang Ridge minutes later.

On Monday, Feb. 20, two tornadoes ripped through southeast Williamson County, damaging more than 20 homes and knocking over a train.

4. 6th highest number of 100 degree days since record-keeping began

This summer saw 42 days of temperatures at or above 100 degrees at Camp Mabry. This ranks as the sixth highest number of 100 degree days in summer. Summer’s average temperature at Austin-Camp Mabry was 86.1 degrees. This summer ranks as the seventh warmest summer on record. Summer’s average temperature at Austin-Bergstrom was 84.9 degrees.

3. Warmest winter on record

Along with the warm summer, we also had the warmest winter on record. Winter 2015-2016 was the warmest on record at both Camp Mabry and at Austin-Bergstrom. The winter of 2016-2017 at Camp Mabry was 1 degree warmer than the previous warmest recorded in 1999. Austin-Camp Mabry recorded 19 days this winter with the temperature at or above 80 degrees. This is the most ever recorded. Austin-Bergstrom recorded 26 days this winter with the temperature at or above 80 degrees. This places 2016-2017 in 9th place for winters with the fewest freeze.

2. Rare December snowstorm in Central Texas!

From the Hill Country all the way to Fayette County, most Central Texans saw at least some snow flurries in their area on Thursday, Dec. 7.

KXAN received reports from viewers in Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop counties who recorded 4 inches of snow in their yards. Nearly 6 inches of snow was reported near McDade.

Photos and videos also showed a winter wonderland in Wimberley. People woke up to snow still on the ground in some areas.

1. Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Texas

Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast as a Category 4 storm on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. The landfall was on San Jose Island, near Rockport. KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans reported from Rockport as Harvey made landfall that night.

After ripping through the Rockport area, Harvey wasn’t done. After the storm came the never-ending rain. In Central Texas, the Colorado River crested in La Grange at a level not seen in more than 100 years. On Aug. 28, the river reached a stage of 54.2 feet.

Houston and Southeast Texas saw record-breaking rainfall in the span of several days. Parts of Houston saw close to 45 inches of rain from Harvey. Beaumont/Port Arthur area saw 47.35 inches of rain.