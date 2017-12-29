Poll: Obama, Hillary Clinton ‘most admired’ by Americans; Trump second

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stands with President Barack Obama during an election eve rally on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As the historic race for the presidency of the United States comes to a conclusion, both Clinton and her rival Donald Trump are making their last appearances before voting begins tomorrow. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stands with President Barack Obama during an election eve rally on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As the historic race for the presidency of the United States comes to a conclusion, both Clinton and her rival Donald Trump are making their last appearances before voting begins tomorrow. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Americans say they admire former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton more than any other figure, according to a Gallup.com poll released Wednesday. 

This result has not changed in the past 10 years. In fact, Clinton has been named “most admired woman” 16 years in a row — and 22 times in all.

Seventeen percent of those polled said Obama was the man they admired most, compared to 14 percent who picked President Donald Trump.

In 2016, 22 percent of those surveyed picked Obama and 15 percent picked Trump, according to Gallup.

The second-most admired woman was Michelle Obama.

Gallup reports 25 percent of Americans did not name a man or woman they admired most. Nine percent named a relative or friend as their most-admired man, and 13 percent do this for the most-admired woman.

Click here to read more about the survey.

