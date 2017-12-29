Polar bear plunges will live up to their names this year

Polar Bear Splash at Barton Springs Pool in 2015.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — While it’ll be cold New Year’s Day morning, it’ll create quite the ambience for the polar bear plunges being held around town.

The KXAN First Warning Weather Team says temperatures on Monday morning will hover around the freezing mark, maybe even colder depending on when your scheduled pool time is.

Here are the polar bear plunges happening in our area:

Barton Springs Pool in Austin
Time: 9 a.m. but the pool actually opens at 5 a.m.
Admission: Free

City of Kyle
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Kyle Pool at 700 Lehman Rd.
Admission: Free, but you can join the Polar Bear Club for $30 and receive a sweatshirt, door prize ticket and 2018 pool season pass

Leander Polar Plunge
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Robin Bledsoe Park Pool, Leander
Admission: Free, but pool entry requires registration, which is $35

