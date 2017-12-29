Man who accidentally shot himself told police it was a road rage incident

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man could face charges of making a false report to a peace officer after he told officials in Taylor someone shot him during a road-rage incident.

Taylor police say the man recanted his story after further questioning, and said he actually shot himself while handling a handgun. Roger Collins, 20, from Pflugerville originally told them the shooting happened in the 100 block of Carlos Parker Boulevard around 9:21 p.m. when a man started following him, they got into a verbal altercation and he was shot in the shoulder.

Collins was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. The case is being considered as a self-inflicted accidental shooting, and Collins could face a class B misdemeanor for giving a false report.

