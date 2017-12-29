Lyft launches free rides for Austin musicians

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local musicians will soon have a chance to catch a free ride to and from their gigs thanks to certain venues that have partnered with Lyft.

The ridesharing company announced the “first-of-its kind” Austin Musician Rideshare Program on Thursday. The company is partnering with local venues like Empire Control Room, Antone’s and Stubb’s.

“It’s expensive and difficult to park downtown, even harder for a working musician lugging gear,” said Empire Control Room owner Stephen Sternschein. “Parking tickets, towing, and accidents can (and do) eat up every dollar a local musician just made on stage. We ought to do everything we can to fix this.”

The program launches during the Red River District’s free week, Jan. 1-7, in which local bands play free shows at various venues around town. People can use the promo ATXMUSIC for $5 off their first three rides with Lyft, and the program will also add $5 to the Musician Rideshare Program fund. Interested venues can also contact Lyft to become part of the program.