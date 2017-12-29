Kwanzaa celebration will be hosted at Carver Museum Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The George Washington Carver Museum in east Austin is hoting a Kwanzaa celebration Friday evening that is free and open to the public.

The celebration will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1165 Angelina St. and focus on the principle of Ujamaa — “cooperative economics” — recognized on the fourth day of the 7-day holiday.

Elizabeth Kahura, owner of the African Safari Program, will run the holiday event, which “reaffirms community-focuses significant values to African cultures.”

“These values can also contribute to the restoration of people in the African Diaspora,” read the city’s event description. “Each day features a different principle that promotes community growth and well-being.”

You can RSVP to the event by calling 512-974-4926.

The George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center is, as described the city, dedicated to the collection, preservation and exhibition of historical and cultural material reflecting all dimensions of experiences of persons of African decent living in Austin and the United States.

For more information on the museum, visit www.austintexas.gov/carvermuseum and connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @CarverMuseumATX, or give their front desk a call to schedule a tour at 512-974-4926.