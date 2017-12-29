Three dead, including gunman, in shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston police are responding to a shooting where three people died, including the gunman.

It happened around 4:08 p.m. at a mechanic shop on the 14000 block of South Post Oak, in the southwest part of the city, according to NBC affiliate KPRC. Police said it appears the gunman shot and killed two employees before killing himself.

The suspect was a former employee, according to police, but they did not have details on how long ago he worked there or what he did.

Investigators are at the scene of the shop working to determine what led to the shooting.